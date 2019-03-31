The Saudi Foreign Minister spoke about unity and “balanced” relations after Morocco called for “two-way” communication with Riyadh.

Rabat – The Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf said that Arab countries must remain united in the face of global challenges, at a meeting of the Arab League Executive Council on March 30 in Tunis.

The threat posed by Iran is the biggest challenge for the Arabs, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Assaf said Friday.

“One of the most dangerous forms of terrorism and extremism is what Iran’s… blatant interference in Arab affairs and its militias… the Revolutionary Guards in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, who require us to work together,” he said.

Al-Assaf also spoke about his county’s “balanced relations and contacts on the international scene.” Saudi Arabia “coordinates positions with Arab countries to positively influence the causes of the Arab world on the international stage,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted Al-Assaf as saying.

Al-Assaf said that Saudi Arabia supports the Skhirat agreement, signed in December 2015. The agreement is “a road map for the political solution to the Libyan crisis”, he said.

On March 26, King Salman received Marshal Khalifa Haftar on a two-day visit to Riyadh. Haftar had announced, in December 2017, the “end” of the Skhirat agreement which provided for the formation of the Government of National Unity. According to Haftar, “All the bodies stemming from this agreement lost their legitimacy.”

On March 28, Rabat sent an indirect message to Riyadh about the situation in Libya.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that coordination between allies should be “two-way. It should not be on demand. It should cover all the important issues in the Middle East as in North Africa, like the Libyan crisis.”