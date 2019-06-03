Muslims in the UK to end Ramadan on Monday after the sighting of the crescent moon over the country.

Rabat – The UK has announced that Eid Al Fitr will begin on Wednesday, symbolizing the first day of the month of Shawwal.

According to the UK Government agency HM Nautical Almanac Office (HMNAO): “Easy sightings of the crescent moon are likely on Tuesday, June 4th for most of the world with the exception of Australia except the north-western part, New Zealand, eastern Melanesia, most of Micronesia, Japan, the northern half of Asia, northern Europe including the northern half of the United Kingdom.”

Eid Al Fitr, and the beginning of Shawwal on the Islamic calendar, is marked every year by the sighting of the crescent moon, making the precise date difficult to determine prior to the moon’s sighting.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on different dates depending on the region of the world, with the event being celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as well.

The UK has a significant Muslim population that celebrates Eid Al Fitr, with the country’s 3,400,000 Muslims making up 5.1% of the population.

In Morocco, Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Wednesday, June 5, with the crescent moon being sighted on Tuesday, June 4 according to astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani.