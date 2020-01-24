Morocco's 2019 Air Traffic Up 11.18%, Reaches 25,059,840 Passengers

Rabat – Morocco’s air traffic increased by 11.18% in 2019, reaching a record of 25,059,840 passengers arriving or departing from Moroccan airports.

The largest increases were recorded in the destinations serving North America (16.89%), the Maghreb (6.78%), the Middle-East (4.42%) and Africa (4.29%), Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) pointed out in a release.

Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport welcomed 10,306,293 passengers in 2019, up by 5.88% compared to the year before, the source added.

The number of passengers passing through Dakhla airport increased by 26.73%, while traffic through Marrakech was up by 21.13%. Tangier saw an increase of, 20.07%.

Casablanca’s airport reached 10 million passengers on December 26, while Agadir’s airport reached 2 million passengers on January 1.

ONDA organized a ceremony to celebrate the achievement at both airports.

The increase of airflow of passengers arriving at and departing from Moroccan airports has led ONDA to launch extension projects at all major Moroccan airports.

In addition to equipping Marrakech with a second airport, ONDA plans to build a third terminal at Casablanca’s International Airport to increase the hosting capacity from 10 million to 23 million passengers. The projects are set to be completed by 2025.

In 2019, several foreign airlines launched direct flights to different Moroccan cities.