Morocco 2nd Favorite Destination for Spanish Tourists

Rabat – Spanish tourists find Morocco the second most attractive destination, according to recent statistics from online flight searches.

Statistics from ForwardKeys shows that Morocco is the second most popular destination for Spanish tourists after the US.

Data showing the top 10 destination countries by flight bookings for the first half of 2020 shows Morocco as the second favorite destination with 7.0%.

The US tops the list with 26.1%, while Mexico comes third 5.3%, and Thailand follows with 5.0%.

The statistics are similar to data from a report last year, showing that Morocco is the second most popular tourist destination for Spanish tourists, after France.

EFE said last year that about 800,000 Spanish tourists visited Morocco. The number represents an increase of 10% from 2018.

The news report added that the favorite Moroccan cities for Spaniards are Agadir, Marrakech, Saidia in northern Morocco, Casablanca, Rabat, and Tangier.

Tourists from Spain prefer to spend nights in a hotel than self-catered accommodation. They spent a total of MAD 4,00 million or (€350) in 2017.

However, the EFE report, quoted in El Confidencial, shows that numbers Moroccan tourists visiting Spain are also growing.

According to Spanish estimates, the number of Moroccan tourists who visited Spain in 2018 stood at 900,000.

The number of Moroccan tourists who traveled to Spain increased from 630,000 in 2016 to 711,000 in 2017.

Moroccans reportedly spent in the region of MAD 5.2 billion in Spain, more than the MAD 4.1 billion spent by Spanish tourists in Morocco in 2018.

Morocco attracts millions of tourists annually.

The North African country ranked 28th out of 140 countries in terms of safety and security for tourists, according to the World Economic Forum.

Morocco is safer than a number of other popular tourist destinations, such as Germany, the UK, and France.