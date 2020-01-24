Morocco Resumes Relations With Bolivia After Cut Off With Polisario

Bolivia has cut diplomatic ties with the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) after almost four decades of support.

Rabat – The Moroccan government has decided to recognize the Bolivian constitutional government, chaired by President Jeanine Anez Chavez, announced a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad, on Friday, January 24.

Morocco is “strongly committed” to strengthening its bilateral relations with Bolivia, “on the basis of the principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of each country,” the statement emphasized.

Morocco expressed its thanks to the Bolivian State for the South American country’s “wise position on the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.”

Bolivia, the statement went on, has affirmed “its commitment to helping the parties achieve a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the United Nations.”

The statement from Rabat comes only three days after Bolivia withdrew its recognition of the self-proclaimed SADR.

“Based on the explanations provided by the Kingdom of Morocco, the Plurinational State of Bolivia adopts constructive neutrality and the commitment to support the efforts of the United Nations and the international community so that the parties can reach a just, durable, and mutually acceptable political solution, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations,” reads a statement from the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bolivia and the Polisario have maintained diplomatic ties since 1982. The South American country increased its diplomatic support for the Polisario after the election of former president Evo Morales in January 2006.

Following Morales’ resignation in October 2019, the new government, led by Anez Chavez, has broken away from the former political and diplomatic policy of the country.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement concluded by reiterating Morocco’s hopes of setting up a Joint Bolivia-Morocco Commission in order to lay the foundations for ambitious and multidimensional bilateral cooperation.