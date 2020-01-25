Morocco to Open Consulate in Toronto, Canada

Around 160,000 Moroccans live in Canada, of whom 40,000 are Moroccan Jews, and 4,000 are students.

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita announced Morocco’s decision to open a consulate in Toronto, Canada

The opening of the new consulate is part of a plan to improve consular services for the Moroccan community in the North American city, the FM said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Rabat following discussions with Canadian Foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Bourita stated that the aim is to better interact with the Canadian authorities and to promote bilateral cooperation and exchange.

Bourita concluded that the Moroccan community in Canada is an important human capital that contributes to enriching to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The diplomatic representation will serve an estimated 160,000 Moroccans living in Canada, of whom 40,000 are Moroccan Jews, and 4,000 are students at different universities and training centers.

The news of the new consulate comes after Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank (AWB) signed a partnership agreement with the National Bank of Canada (NBC) in December. The initiative aims to facilitate banking services for Moroccans residing in Canada, including students.

The new cooperation also hopes to support Moroccan and Canadian companies in doing business in Canada, Morocco, and across Africa.