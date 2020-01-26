Morocco, Ecuador Look Towards Stronger Cooperation

Morocco is securing its diplomatic foothold in the Atlantic Basin in hopes of gathering momentum on its Western Sahara stance.

Rabat – Morocco and Ecuador seek to strengthen bilateral relations, representatives of the two countries said at a meeting on Friday, January 24 in Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

Farida Loudaya, Morocco’s ambassador to Colombia and Ecuador, discussed means to promote bilateral cooperation with Ecuadorian Deputy Minister for External Relations and Human Mobility, Cristian Espinosa Cañizares.

Espinosa praised his country’s collaboration with Morocco during the 12th World Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), which took place in Quito from January 22 to 25.

The Ecuadorian minister also underscored the importance of Morocco’s strategic geographical location as a crossroads for Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Loudaya also held talks with the President of the Ecuadorian National Assembly, Cesar Litardo, on Thursday in Quito. The two parties focused on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Rabat and Quito.

Loudaya and Litardo examined ways to give new impetus to the partnership between their two countries, particularly in the fields of economic and commercial exchanges.

Litardo praised Morocco’s successful management of migration and the country’s commendable efforts in the fight against climate change. He also spoke glowingly of Morocco’s ambitious policy to develop its tourism sector.

He expressed the will of Ecuador’s National Assembly, or legislative body, to strengthen relations with Morocco for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Loudaya went on to meet with the President of the Commission for Sovereignty, Integration, International Relations and Integral Security in the Ecuadorian National Assembly, Fernando Patricio Flores Vásques.

Flores Vasquez stressed the importance of developing relations with Morocco, an essential partner of Ecuador in Africa.

The Moroccan diplomat welcomed Ecuador’s growing interest in developing relations with Morocco and the African continent as a whole.

Loudaya also noted Morocco’s keen interest in developing South-South cooperation, a major pillar of the country’s foreign policy under King Mohammed VI.

The Moroccan diplomat informed the Ecuadorian officials of the latest developments regarding the kingdom’s territorial integrity.

On September 16, 2019, Ecuador, through its Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andres Teran, welcomed Morocco’s “serious” and “credible” efforts to find an agreed-upon and mutually acceptable solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

After meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, Teran told the press that his country recognizes Morocco’s efforts to forge ahead with the UN-led process.

He explained that his country supports UN efforts to achieve a “realistic, pragmatic and durable solution to the dispute over the Sahara, based on realism and compromise.”

Ecuador joined Chile, Brazil, Guatemala, Paraguay, and Peru in supporting Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

The latest development in Moroccan relations with the Americas came from Bolivia, after the country decided to withdraw its recognition of the Polisario’s self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, on Monday, January 20.

Bolivia announced its decision to adopt “constructive neutrality and the commitment to support the efforts of the United Nations and the international community” to reach a solution to the Western Sahara conflict.

Morocco has made major headway in boosting bilateral cooperation with Central and South American countries in recent years.

From politics to culture, Morocco is actively pursuing ties across the Atlantic and consolidating its diplomacy in the Americas under the umbrella of South-South cooperation.