Italy, Morocco Keen to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

In November 2019, Italy and Morocco expressed determination to strengthen strategic cooperation in several fields

Rabat – The president of the Moroccan-Italian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Andrea de Maria, has said that Morocco is a key ally for Italy, reiterating the country’s importance in Europe‘s migration policy.

In a recent meeting, de Maria said Morocco is a key African partner for Italy and Europe.

The Italian official remarked on the importance of Morocco during a meeting held to discuss relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was themed “Morocco and Bologna: opportunities for growth and development,” was organized Friday by the commune of Bologna.

De Maria expressed the need to give a strong impetus to cooperation with Morocco as a key ally in Africa.

The Italian official extolled the political stability that Morocco enjoys in the region, in addition to the country’s ongoing political reforms.

Andrea also remarked on signed multidimensional strategic partnership between Morocco and Italy.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Italian counterpart Luigi di Maio signed the strategic cooperation on November 1, 2019.

The agreement seeks to boost partnership with Italy and develop bilateral relations in multiple fronts, including security and trade.

Morocco’s ambassador to Italy Youssef Bella has said that the recent meeting further “strengthens the strong and distinguished historical relations uniting the two countries.”

The Moroccan ambassador also held talks with Governor of Bologna Patricia Impressa, mayor of Bologna Virgenio Merola, and with Cardinal Matthew Zobi, bishop of Bologna.

Italy is already one of Morocco’s leading trade partners, but the new agreement will bolster economic, commercial, and financial relations between the two countries. Morocco and Italy predict opportunities for growth in all areas of mutual interest, such as the energy, maritime, and industrial sectors.

Morocco exports to Italy reached $1.25 billion during 2018, according to statistics from the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.