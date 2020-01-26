Moroccan Boxers Shine at International Tournament in Serbia

Moroccan boxer Khadija El Mardi won a gold medal, whereas Oumaima Belamb earned herself a bronze medal in the 69 kg category.

Rabat – Moroccan boxer Khadija El Mardi won a gold medal in the 75 kg category at the 9th annual Nations Boxing Tournament recently held in Serbia.

A statement from the Royal Moroccan Boxing Federation said that Morocco’s participation in the international tournament is part of the preparatory phase of the qualifiers for the Olympic games.

The preparatory phase will take place from February 20 -29 in Dakar, Senegal.

This will also be the qualifier phase for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will take place in summer 2020.

This is not the first time for El Mardi, 29, to win a gold medal. During her participation in the 2019 African Games in Rabat, the athlete also won a gold medal in the 75 kg category.

Moroccan athlete Oumaima Belhabib, who also participated in the Serbian tournament, won a bronze medal in the 68 kg category.

The two Moroccan boxing champions participated in the championship in Serbia under the supervision of national trainer Noureddine Bahlas.