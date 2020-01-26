Mortar Shell Kills Moroccan National in Tripoli

Moroccan authorities have initiated procedures to identify the family of the victim to inform them of the tragic news.

Rabat – A Moroccan national died on Saturday after mortar shells hit the east of Libyan capital Tripoli, the General consulate of Morocco in Tunisia announced earlier today.

The consulate regretted the death of the Moroccan national in a statement. The Moroccan national is believed to have been hit by a mortal shell in the Arada area of Souq Jomaa in east Tripoli.

The consulate announced that it took necessary measures to identify the family of the ictim to inform them of the tragic news.

The consulate expressed condolences to the family of the victim. The statement added that the consulate is working in coordination with Libyan authorities to finish the procedures that will allow for the repatriation of the victim’s body.

The United Nations warned on Saturday that several countries continue to violate a UN-imposed arms embargo on Libya, fueling the country’s crisis despite intermittent peacekeeping efforts, Reuters reported recently.

“Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armored vehicles, advisers and fighters,” reads a statement from the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNMSMIL).

The mission denounced several breaches of recently agreed-upon conventions by countries that were present at last week’s Berlin conference on Libya. The statement did not mention the countries, however.

Eleven countries from the Arab world, the EU, among others, attended the meeting.

Morocco denounced its exclusion from the meeting, emphasizing its role in earlier peacekeeping efforts in the Libyan crisis. The country stressed that Skhirat agreement, which it helped broker, should remain the only basis to find a political solution to the conflict in Libya.