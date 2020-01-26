Moroccan Athlete Hicham Laqouahi Breaks Record at Marrakech Marathon

Laqouahi beat a record that has been in place since 2013.

Rabat – Moroccan athlete Hicham Laqouahi came in first place at the 31st Marrakech International Marathon today, January 26, in a record-breaking performance.

Laqouahi completed the men’s 42-kilometer marathon in 2h06min22s, breaking the 2013 record set by Kenyan athlete Stephen Tum. Laquahi smashed Tum’s record by approximately 13 seconds.

Laqouahi also beat his own record by nearly two minutes.

“This performance is the result of long and hard training throughout this year,” the Marrakech native told the press after his victory.

Kenyan runner Jacob Kendagor came in second place with a time of 2h07min01s, followed by Ethiopian athlete Feleke Wondouser in third place with a time of 2h07min20s.

Moroccan athlete Souad Kanbouchia earned second place in the women’s marathon with a time of 2h27min52s, defeated by Ethiopian runner Negari Hawi Alemu’s time of 2h27min39s. Bere Asyech Ayalew, also Ethiopian, took third place with a time of 2h28min02s.

Moroccan athletes Mohamed Reda El Araby (1h01min17s), Omar Ait Chitachen (1h01min44s), and Hamid El Janati ( 1h01min50s) dominated the men’s 21-kilometer half marathon.

In a statement to the press, El Araby expressed his satisfaction with his performance, adding that he aspires to represent Morocco in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Moroccan athletes also swept the women’s half marathon. Oumaima Saoud (1h11min20s), Kaoutar Farkoussi (1h11min25s), and Hajjiba Hassnaoui (1h12min13s) earned the top three positions.

More than 14,000 participants represented 75 countries in Africa’s biggest marathon.

Mohamed Knidiri, the director of the event, called the 31st Marrakech International Marathon a record-breaking event, saying this year’s edition registered more participants than ever before.