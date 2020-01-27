Coronavirus, Beijing Vows to Ensure Safety of Moroccans in China

The Moroccan embassy in Beijing said it is working with all its force to ensure the needs of the Moroccan community.

Rabat – The Chinese government vowed to ensure the safety and protection of Moroccans living in China, especially in the city of Wuhan.

Since December 2019, the Asian country has been battling the outbreak of Coronavirus, a deadly disease that has now claimed the lives of at least 81 people.

The Moroccan embassy in China reassured Moroccans who are concerned about their relatives in China, saying that it is in direct contact with Chinese authorities.

The embassy promised that China’s government will do “everything to ensure the safety, health and well-being of Moroccan nationals residing in China, particularly in the city of Wuhan and Hubei province.”

The embassy also said it is in direct connection with members of the Moroccan community, urging them to remain cautious and to follow all the preventive measures recommended by the Chinese authorities.

The diplomatic mission set up, on January 25, a crisis emergency telephone line for the members of the Moroccan community residing in China to monitor their situation .

Members of the Moroccan community scan call the crisis unit, using these numbers +8618701156920/ +8615652198381, or use the following email address: [email protected] in case of an emergency.

The Chinese government announced that the death toll has jumped to 81. Hubei province recorded 24 fatalities the disease.

The government also confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 2,744.

Several other countries have confirmed cases of Coronavirus including Canada, Australia, the US, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Nepal.