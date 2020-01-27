Morocco to Launch Traffic Advisory Radio Station

The radio station will be the first of its kind in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s government is planning to launch an advisory radio station to inform citizens of the traffic conditions on national roads across the country.

Morocco’s Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara announced the news on January 25 on his Facebook page.

The minister said he chaired two meetings on January 24 to discuss logistics projects.

One of the meetings discussed the establishment of the radio station to keep citizens updated about the conditions of traffic on national highways.

The minister said that the project seeks to “improve the level of service provided to road users and to ensure road safety and to avoid overcrowding in some areas.”

Morocco continues to work to improve the quality of national highways, as well as safety and security measures to prevent road accidents .

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced last week that 13 people died and 1,959 sustained injuries in 1,469 traffic accidents between January 13-19.

The DGSN statement said the accidents were mainly ascribed to out of control vehicles, lack of respect of priority, excessive speeding, and pedestrian and driver errors.

The DGSN issued a total of 46,896 traffic tickets during the same week.

Drivers involved in road traffic errors paid a total fine of MAD 6,994, 025 during the same period.