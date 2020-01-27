Rabat and Berlin enjoy a close relationship, with Morocco benefitting greatly from German investment in the country’s development.

Rabat – The Chamber of Commerce of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region signed an agreement with a German training and development center today, January 27.

The Moroccan body will work with the Training and Development Centers of the Bavarian Employers’ Associations (BFZ) to support Moroccan schools and vocational training institutes.

The German Ministry of Development and Economic Cooperation funded an Orientation, Traning, and Employment workshop where the bilateral partnership came to fruition.

Vocational training has been one of the main focuses of the Moroccan government’s strategy to improve Moroccans’ socio-economic conditions. In his 2019 Revolution Day speech, on August 20, King Mohammed VI recommended vocational training as a way to reduce the unemployment rate and social disparities.

A research report by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training found that 63% of students with vocational qualifications find jobs within nine months of graduation.

“Promoting vocational training is now an urgent necessity, not just to create employment opportunities, but also to enable Morocco to meet the challenge of economic competitiveness and keep abreast of global developments in various fields,” the monarch declared.

Morocco’s Minister of Education Said Amzazi echoed this statement, arguing that vocational training is an “effective tool” to enable youth to quickly access the job market.

Amzazi maintained that vocational training will successfully integrate youth into a globally competitive market and encourage Moroccans to create their own businesses.

The Moroccan government vowed in 2019 to create a roadmap and legal reforms to improve vocational training to ensure that Moroccan youths have skills better matched to the needs of both the public and private sectors.