The announcement comes amid hostile statements from the Polisario Front, Algeria, and South Africa.

Rabat – Amid frustration from the Polisario Front, Algeria, and South Africa, FIFA announced that the Confederation of African Football’s FUTSAL competition will take place in “Morocco’s Laayoune.”

The venue is considered tacit recognition of Moroccan sovereignty in Laayoune by the international football body.

Laayoune, for some in the international community, lies in a disputed region due to the “territorial” claims of the breakaway group Polisario Front seeking independence for Western Sahara.

Morocco, however, considers its southern provinces, including Laayoune and Dakhla, to be a red line and part of its territory.

The country considers any action against its sovereignty a violation of its territorial integrity.

كأس أمم أفريقيا لكرة الصالات 2020 ستُقام في العيون المغربية في الفترة من 28 يناير إلى 7 فبراير.

المجموعة الأولى⬅️ المغرب- غينيا الإستوائية-موريشيوس-ليبيا

المجموعة الثانية⬅️ مصر-غينيا-أنجولا-موزمبيق

البطل، الوصيف وصاحب المركز الثالث سيمثلون القارة في كأس العالم ليتوانيا 2020 FIFA pic.twitter.com/HUj3AuWOSq — FIFA.com – عربي (@fifacom_ar) January 26, 2020

“The African Futsal championship 2020 will be held in Laayoune, Morocco, from January 28 to February 7,” FIFA wrote.

The FIFA tweet might create more frustration among Polisario, Algeria, and South Africa. Algeria and South Africa condemned Morocco’s decision to host the tournament in Laayoune.

While South Africa decided to withdraw from the competition, Algeria announced it would boycott the competition.

Algeria also wrote to CAF, condemning its decision to allow Morocco to host the competition in the disputed region.

Futsal is an indoor version of football played on a hard surface.