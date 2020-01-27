Coronavirus: King Orders Repatriation of 100 Moroccan Citizens from China

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has ordered the Moroccan government to repatriate 100 Moroccan nationals from the Chinese province of Wuhan due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

A statement from the Royal Cabinet announced that the King chaired a working session today at the royal palace in Rabat devoted to the situation of Moroccan citizens in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

Subsequently, the monarch gave high instruction for the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mainly students residing in the province.

The King also ordered the government to ensure adequate monitoring and coordination at the level of air transport, ports, and health facilities.

The monarch’s decision comes after several videos online show students asking the government to intervene and repatriate them back home.

“We want to go back to Morocco or anywhere safe until things get better,” one student trapped in Wuhan told MWN earlier this week.

The Chinese government announced today that the coronavirus death toll jumped to 82, with at least 2,900 confirmed cases in China alone.

China is now expanding lockdown in Hubei province and others after the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Coronavirus is a fatal and highly contagious disease that causes respiratory infection. The disease could be transmitted through the air or through contact with an infected individual.