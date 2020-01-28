The new directorate will ensure border control at the Moroccan-Mauritanian crossing point of El Guerguerat and at the future Dakhla Atlantic Port.

Rabat – Morocco opened a new headquarters for the south inter-regional directorate of customs in the city of Dakhla, Western Sahara.

The directorate, inaugurated on Monday, January 27, aims to ensure a geographical balance and to support the economic development of the region.

The territorial jurisdiction of the new directorate extends over two regions; Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab.

The directorate will support the regional economic development, in particular that of the El Guerguerat border crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania, announced the directorate’s director, Lahcen Harchi. The crossing point is marked by a significant flow of goods and passengers.

The new structure will also ensure geographical balance since Dakhla is a “gateway” between Morocco and Africa, noted Harchi.

On January 26, Morocco’s Customs and Indirect Tax Administration celebrated the International Customs Day, said the official, noting that the event highlights the contribution of customs to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the socio-economic, health, and environmental expectations of citizens.

Harchi concluded his statement to the press by commending the efforts and coordination of the various security services in the region in the fight against smuggling.

Meanwhile, the head of customer relations at the directorate, Jihane Lakbakbi Elyaagoubi, said the establishment of the inter-regional center is in preparation for Dakhla’s new Atlantic port construction that is set to begin soon.

The new facility will employ 183 customs agents, including 20 women, added Elyaagoubi.

In preparation for the inauguration, the directorate organized a program of social and sporting activities in Dakhla over the week of January 22-28.

The institution also organized internal meetings to pay tribute to the customs body through honoring the teams that performed the best in 2019 and the retirees who spent their careers in the service of the customs administration.