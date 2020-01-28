If you are not already preparing for the holy month of Ramadan and its charming atmosphere, this is a reminder that it is just around the corner.

Rabat – Muslims of the world will celebrate the first day of Ramadan in April 2020, meaning that there are only three months and a few weeks to go.

International media has already started sharing their calculations for when Muslims world should expect the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Throughout the month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and perform extra prayers called Tarawih after evening prayers.

Kazi Inform reported earlier this month that the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on April 25, 2020. Quoting the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the outlet said that Laylat al Qadr, or the Night of Decree, will fall on the night of May 20-May 21.

It is the night that marks the anniversary when the prophet of Islam, Muhammad, received the first verses of the holy Quran.

Local media Media 24 shared the same calculation as Kazi Inform. Quoting astronomy calculations, the news outlet said that the “conjunction between the moon and the sun will intervene Thursday, April 23, but the new moon will then be too small to be visible.”

The moon however will be visible to the naked eye the following Friday over most of North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Morocco World News contacted Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Khabrouch Al Ifrani to learn if it is possible to make astronomy calculations this early about the holy month.

Al Ifrani said: “It is still too early to make such calculations.”

The astronomer, whose calculations for the past years have all been spot on promised MWN to share his prediction once it is possible to make the calculations.

Last year, Morocco celebrated the first day of Ramadan on May 7. Eid Al Fitr, the day when Muslims break the fast, was June 5, 2019.