Rabat: Wild Boar Hunting Program Aims to Protect Hay Riad Residents

Rabat – The Regional Directorate of Water and Forests of Rabat has approved the continuation of a wild boar hunting program in Hay Riad, a suburb of Morocco’s capital city.

The program aims to combat the proliferation of the wild boar population in the residential area and around the Royal Dar Essalam golf course near Hay Riad.

“As part of the strategy of the Department of Water and Forests aimed at monitoring and regulating wild boar populations, an annual intervention program is carried out, in particular, at sites recording a significant number of wild boars,” a statement from the body announced.

The department has already classified the Dar Essalam area as a “black point” where boar hunts occur annually under the framework of a regulatory program.

The department affirms that it is “vigilant and aware of the problem linked to the increase in the number of wild boars and the damage it could cause,” and that it is ready to “to take all preventive, administrative, and technical measures necessary to regulate the numbers of wild boar and respond effectively to the expectations of citizens.”

Residents of Hay Riad and Souissi, another suburb of Rabat, frequently encounter wild boars in the area. On January 10, 2020, a herd of at least ten boars reportedly romped through the streets of Hay Riad.

“For the first time, these wild boars are hanging out in the streets,” an official of the wilaya of Rabat remarked after the incident, warning of the threat posed to residents and visitors in the area.

Wild boar can exhibit unpredictable and aggressive behavior when encountering humans and are considered one of the most dangerous animals to hunt. They can run up to 48 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour) and inflict serious harm during an attack.

Adults with piglets can be particularly dangerous as they may attempt to defend their young without provocation.

Wild boar populations in Morocco have soared in the absence of natural predators, threatening not only humans but biodiversity.

An out-of-control wild boar population can result in desertification due to their habit of digging up soil while looking for food, damaging tree seedling survival and tree growth.

As human communities expand into natural environments, clashes can be inevitable.

In the event of a wild boar encounter, be calm and move slowly away from the animal. Keep a safe distance, do not corner the animal, and do not provoke it with sounds or flashing lights. Never approach a wild boar or attempt to feed it.