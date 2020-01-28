Police in Casablanca Arrest Man for Physically Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

DGSN arrested the suspect in the Oulad Ziane bus station in Casablanca.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested a suspect for allegedly physically assaulting a young woman in Casablanca.

The 26-year-old man attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife, causing her serious injuries to the face, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.

The DGSN said that police arrested the suspect after he arrived at the Oulad Ziane bus station in Casablanca.

The police identified the man for the physical assault on his ex-girlfriend.

The victim spoke about the incident in a video posted on social media, where the victim urged the DGSN to intervene.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

This is not the first time Moroccan police have intervened after a crime on an ex-girlfriend. Last year, a suspect kidnapped his ex girlfriend in Mellah, Rabat.

He physically and sexually assaulted the victim, a woman in her 30s. Hanane’s case stirred a national backlash. Hanane died of the injuries she sustained during the violent rape.

An annual report from the DGSN said that police handled 639,116 criminal cases in 2019 and arrested 644,025 people, including 43,008 women and 23,746 minors.

Violent crimes, such as serious robberies and sexual assaults, represent 8% of the crime rate.

In 2019, violent crimes saw a significant decrease of 8.6% compared to the previous year.

Fatal assault decreased by 11.2%, indecent assault by 10.2%, theft by 3.4%, armed robbery by 21%, and vehicle theft by 7.8%, DGSN noted.