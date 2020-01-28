High-Level Delegation from Spanish Judiciary to Visit Morocco

The trip will follow the official visit of Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister.

Rabat – President of the General Council of Spain’s Judiciary (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, will lead a high-level delegation to Morocco in February.

El Confidencial Digital reported that the delegation will arrive in Morocco on February 3 with the aim of strengthening ties with Morocco’s judiciary.

The delegation will spend a two day-day visit in Marrakech.

The visit will follow the recent visit of Spanish Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya last week.

During her visit to Morocco the Spanish official discussed Morocco’s decision to adopt two draft bills to delimit its maritime borders in a zone that overlaps with Spanish waters.

El confidential reported that the Spanish judiciary delegation will visit Morocco amid “conflict” between the two countries due to Morocco’s move to redefine its maritime borders. .

The Spanish FM already denied any tension with Morocco’s government. Instead, Gonzalez said she is certain that the issue will be solved through more negotiations.

She also confirmed that Spanish-Moroccan relations are healthy, with the two countries determined to strengthen cooperation in all fields.

The Spanish judiciary delegation is expected to seal several cooperation agreements.

Morocco and Spain share regular meetings and collaborate in a number of different fields, including the judicial systems.

“We should work more on the homogenization of legal and judicial systems,” the chief Prosecutor of Spain’s National Audience, Jesus Alonso, said on December 11, 2019 in Marrakech.

Alonso went on to comment on Morocco’s counterterrorism leadership during a plenary meeting of the members of the Quadripartite Group against Terrorism.

“Like Spain, France, and Belgium, Morocco is determined to eradicate this cross-border global phenomenon, which threatens the security and stability of the international community,” he said.