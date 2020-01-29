Palestinian authorities said they will maintain their position, boycotting all US plans biased against the legitimate rights of Palestinian people.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has officially reacted to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

Trump unveiled his highly-anticipated and controversial “Deal of the Century” during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday to express Morocco’s “appreciation” for the “peace efforts of Trump’s administration.”

The statement noted that Morocco followed Trump’s presentation closely.

“In view of the importance of this vision and its scope, Morocco will examine its details very carefully.”

While acknowledging US efforts to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Morocco finds that the solution “should satisfy the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Morocco reiterated its position that Palestine should be an “independent, viable and sovereign State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and enabling the people of the region to live in dignity, prosperity, and stability.”

Morocco’s government has long expressed support for the Palestinian cause and their legitimate rights to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Trump, however, said that Jerusalem should remain Israel’s “undivided” capital, prompting backlash from Palestine.

“Jerusalem is not for sale,” President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas declared yesterday in response to the peace plan.

Morocco maintains the position that the conflict must end based on a two-state solution.

“Already, Morocco has noted elements of convergence with the principles and options that it has always defended in this matter. These include the two-state solution,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Morocco underscored the importance of negotiation between the two parties.

Openness to dialogue and the acceptance by the parties of its various points are fundamental to “the implementation and sustainability of this plan,” the ministry’s statement added.

Remedying the situation in Palestine is the key to achieving stability in the Middle East, Morocco’s foreign ministry continued.

“It is for that reason that the Kingdom of Morocco appreciates the constructive peace efforts of the Trump administration with a view to achieving a just, lasting and equitable solution to this conflict.”

Morocco will continue to defend its position regarding Jerusalem, recalling the Appeal of Al Quds that King Mohammed VI and Pope Francis signed in March 2019.

Through the “Jerusalem appeal,” King Mohammed VI and Pope Francis recognized the uniqueness and sacred character of Jerusalem. The leaders noted Jerusalem’s spiritual significance and its special vocation as a city of peace.

The appeal affirms the need for “full freedom of access to the followers of the three monotheistic religions and their right to worship” in the Holy City.

Morocco considers dialogue necessary to reach a final decision in accordance with international legality.

A constructive peace process is important to find a “realistic, applicable, equitable and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question,” the ministry concluded.