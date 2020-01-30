Coronavirus: PM Condemns Rumors Spreading Panic Among Moroccans

Rumors about the emergence of the virus have gone viral, urging the ministry of health to repeatedly deny the reports of an outbreak of the epidemic in the country.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani reassured citizens today at the weekly Government Council that no cases of coronavirus have been detected in Morocco.

El Othmani said that all precautions have been taken to avoid the spread of the epidemic in the country.

The official recalled that Morocco is putting in place strict measures in ports and airports to detect any possible cases.

He added that all travelers coming to Morocco by sea, air, and land routes are subject to medical supervision in order to protect the borders of the country and to ensure the security and safety of citizens.

“Citizens’ health is a priority and there is continuous monitoring set up by relevant authorities and the Ministry of Health in coordination with local and regional services throughout Morocco.”

The head of government condemned fake news spread through videos and fake testimonies.

The PM called on people to pay attention to what they publish.

“They bear a great responsibility to cause terror and panic among citizens, and this is totally unreasonable,” he warned.

This week a woman shared a video on social media, claiming that the authorities in Fez had detected the first case of coronavirus in a Chinese restaurant called “Great Wall.”

The Chinese restaurant, however, denied the news in a statement to MWN yesterday.

El Othmani also commented on Morocco’s decision to repatriate Moroccan students from Wuhan, where the epidemic first broke out.

He said that the country made the necessary arrangements and precautions to repatriate citizens, who are mainly students, back to the country.

The death toll from the virus has climbed to reach 170 cases in China. The Chinese government announced that around 7,711 cases are confirmed as of January 29, the BBC reported.