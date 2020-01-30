Morocco Hosts Africa’s First PGA Tour Champions Golf Tournament

The event’s 66 players will compete for a prize of $2 million.

Rabat – The first Professional Golf Association Tour event in Africa, the Morocco Champions, teed off at the Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech today, January 30.

The PGA Tour is the organizer of the main professional golf tours played primarily by men in North America. The PGA Tour Champions branch is for golfers age 50 and older.

The event’s 66 players will compete for a prize of $2 million, with the golf tournament ending on Saturday, February 1.

Morocco Champions, a new event, was born from the partnership between PGA Tour Champions and Morocco’s Association Trophee Hassan II (ATH), forged in September 2019.

“We are excited to bring PGA Tour Champions golf to Morocco as we partner with the ATH for what is truly a historic moment in our sport,” said PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady after penning the agreement with the Moroccan association.

“As we enter 2020, the globalization of golf is at an all-time high and it’s important for us to look at opportunities to bring these legends of the game to fans around the world. The Morocco Champions will allow us to do just that and we’re eager to build a tremendous debut tournament.”

ATH Deputy Vice-President Mustapha Zine praised the Morocco Champions as an event that confirms Marrakech as a world golf destination.

Chaired by Prince Moulay Rachid, the ATH operates several international events, including the European Tour’s Hassan II Golf Trophy and the Ladies European Tour’s Lalla Meryem Cup. The ATH also promotes several national and international events such as the European Challenge Tour’s Lalla Aïcha Challenge and the Atlas Pro Tour.

Morocco Champions has a five-year deal with PGA Tour Champions.

With 100 golf courses, beautiful scenery, and an ideal climate for year-round play, Morocco has been itching to boost its golf tourism.

The Moroccan National Office of Tourism (ONMT) reached an agreement with the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation and the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) in October 2019 to promote the country’s golf industry.

Morocco was named Africa’s top golf destination in 2015 and 2017 by the World Golf Awards Organization. IAGTO designated Marrakech the best golf destination in Africa and the Gulf region in 2015.