Celebrities, Royalty Team Up to Save Moroccan Babies with Heart Disease

The gala, organized by international talent manager Mani, aims to raise money to pay for the treatment of 31 babies who need urgent heart surgery.

Rabat – “The Good Works of Heart” association, based in Rabat, is dedicated to providing medical and practical assistance to babies and children with heart malformations and disorders.

In Morocco, 8000 babies with heart malformations are born every year, 95% could survive with emergency treatment. However, currently, 6 babies die every day because their illness goes untreated.

The association is dedicated to supporting the infants and their families, Moroccan and from across Africa, through diagnosis, to urgent medical care, operations, and aftercare.

Cardiac treatment and its aftercare are expensive and high risk so the association, founded in 1995 by Moroccan cardio-vascular surgeon Said Ejjenane, needs all the help it can get. Treatment for one baby can cost up to MAD 200,000.

Fortunately, the Good Works of Heart, has very dedicated friends in high places, including the association’s president Princess Lalla Meryem.

Another of the association’s long term patrons is international talent manager, Nouredinne Dahamani, known simply as Mani.

Born in Fez to Moroccan parents, Mani manages world-famous rapper 50 Cent, pop star Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Akon, actor Jamie Foxx, and international superstar Lady Gaga just to name a few.

The talent manager, who grew up in Paris, has a hectic lifestyle as the president of the American Artists Company (AAC), but he still finds time to dedicate to the Good Works of Heart association.

Mani has supported, donated to, and fundraised for the charity for an incredible 25 years, and in that time, he told Morocco World News, the foundation has saved more than 1500 children.

Saving lives

“For the past 25 years I have worked hard at my job, but what was truly meaningful to me was the moment I was given the chance to save a baby’s life by donating money in order to pay for her operation,” Mani shared with MWN.

“The baby’s name is Saja and nowadays I consider her like my third daughter. By donating you can make a meaningful difference in the young life of an innocent child.”

Princess Lalla Meryem and the foundation the Good Work of Heart are celebrating 25 years of service on February 1 in Rabat with a gala.

The gala at the Sofitel in Morocco’s capital aims to pay for emergency surgery for 31 babies. Thirteen of the sick babies are already in hospital and the association hopes to secure the funds to continue their treatment.

Mani himself is the architect of the fundraiser. He told MWN that, while it is an honor to be recognized for his work with the foundation, what really “feels great” is giving back.

“When you receive so much during many years, it is great to give something back to those who really need and deserve it,” he said.

“People can support the foundation in many ways,” Mani emphasized to MWN. “One way is to donate. Even a small amount, for example 20$, could help save and change a child’s life”

VH Magazine is the co-sponsor of the event, as well as all upcoming auctions. The gala will feature an exclusive auction to raise the much-needed funds.

A list of items to be auctioned includes a ball signed by Samuel Eto’o, Mustapha Hadji’s 1998 World Cup Shirt, a VIP experience from Paris Saint Germain Stadium, as well as several famous works of art. The event is happening with the support of celebrities and stars from across the globe.

Celebrities spread the word

The talent manager also highlighted the vital importance of sharing information and spreading the word about the foundation.

“The more people share information about The Good Works of Heart, the more babies we can save.”

And, from French Montana and Akon, to Moroccan singer Marwa Loud and football players Didier Drogba and Mustapha Hadji, stars and celebrities all over the world are sharing videos to promote Mani’s event and the life-saving work of the Good Work of Heart association.

In his video for the event, musician French Montana sent a “shout out” for his friend Mani.

“It’s a beautiful thing what you’re doing, I want everyone to support,” French Montana said.

Moroccan actor Said Taghmaoui, meanwhile underlined the importance of the “little princes,” saying they are the “true stars” of the evening.

To thank Mani for his outstanding, long term contribution to the association, the Good Work of Heart has named Mani as its official ambassador.

The Moroccan talent manager echoed statements he made to MWN in a previous interview, when he talked about the support and love he received from his parents growing up in France.

For the next 25, Mani pledged to do as much as he can to help and support the babies that need it.

“My dream ‘today’ is that all babies grow up in a safe, warm and loving environment,” he said.