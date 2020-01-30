Morocco Launches Digital Platform for Female Victims of Violence

According to a recent report, more than half of Moroccan women have suffered from at least one act of violence in the past 12 months.

Rabat – The National Union of Moroccan Women (UNFM), chaired by Princess Lalla Meryem, has launched a digital platform “Kolonamaak” (We are all with you) for women and girls who are victims of violence.

The platform aims to facilitate the reporting of abuse or violence against women and girls and direct victims towards competent authorities.

“Kolonamaak” offers a 24/7 help, listening, and guidance service via a direct telephone line with the number 8350. The service is available starting Wednesday, January 29, at 5 pm.

The platform also provides a free mobile application, available on the AppStore and PlayStore, that locates the victims’ phones, provides them with the necessary help, as well as directing them to the listening platform.

The initiative will not only help victims of physical, moral, or sexual violence by directing them to the competent authority, but also by offering them advice on employment, training, business creation opportunities, and income-generating projects at local and regional levels.

UNFM developed the platform in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Solidarity, Women, Family, and Social Development, and the Presidency of the Public Ministry.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the Royal Gendarmerie, the Vocational Training Office (OFPPT), the National Agency for Job Promotion (ANAPEC), and the National Post Office also collaborated on the initiative.

In December 2019, Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) shared statistics after a six-month survey explored the circumstances and consequences of violence against women and girls.

The survey found, out of 13.4 million women aged between 15 and 74, more than 7.6 million experienced at least one act of violence in the previous 12 months.

According to the report, unemployed and less educated women are the most affected by domestic violence.

About 6.1 million women experienced domestic violence, notes the report. The figure represents 52% of Moroccan women.

Sexual violence is increasing at alarming rates, concludes the document, with the rate of Moroccan women who have suffered from sexual violence increasing from 9% in 2009 to 14% in 2019.