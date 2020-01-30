National Union Women of Morocco to Support Development of African Women

A delegation from the National Union of Women of Morocco (UNFM) met with Ethiopian women’s associations yesterday, January 29, in Addis Ababa to share expertise under the banner of South-South partnership.

Rabat – The UNFM has reiterated its willingness to collaborate with Ethiopian women’s associations in the service of African women.

The Vice President of the UNFM Fatima Dahbi led the delegation of Moroccan women leaders. The Moroccan ambassador in Addis Ababa and Djibouti Nezha Alaoui M’Hammdi attended the discussions.

“The African continent must also be developed by its women along with men,” Dahbi stated during a working session with President of the Addis Ababa Women Entrepreneurs Association (AAWEA), Achamyelesh Ashenafi.

Dahbi added that the UNFM calls for a real partnership for the promotion and development of African women in the framework of Morocco’s policy of South-South cooperation.

She noted that the union will spare no effort to share its expertise with Ethiopian and African associations as part of its openness to Africa and stressed the need to jointly work in the development of women in the social, economic, cultural, and educational fields.