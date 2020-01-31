Morocco: We Are in Continuous Dialogue With Spain

The statement recalls remarks from Spain and Morocco during the visit of the Spanish FM to Morocco last week.

Rabat – Spanish Ambassador to Morocco Ricardo Diez Hochleitner has spoken of the “distinguished” diplomatic ties between Rabat and Madrid during a meeting with the head of the House of Representatives in Morocco, Habib El Malki.

The meeting on Thursday, January 30, focused on diplomatic relations between the two countries amid Morocco’s move to redefine the maritime border in the waters off Morocco’s Western Sahara, an area that overlaps with Spain’s Canary Islands.

El Malki said Moroccan-Spanish relations are “distinguished and characterized by continuous dialogue,” Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) wrote.

He said the House of Representatives notes with satisfaction “the latest constructive and positive dialogue” between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrived in Morocco last week to hold talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on the new draft laws in Parliament to define Morocco’s maritime border.

Morocco said it has sovereign rights, just like Spain, to define its water border, just as Madrid did for the Canary Islands. Morocco, however, said it is open to negotiations and dialogue to solve the matter.

The Spanish FM reassured her government and the Canary Islands of Morocco’s willingness to negotiate.

Ambassador Hochleitner is sure that Morocco will remain Spain’s partner in multiple areas, including in trade.

Speaking on the “remarkable development of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries,” Hochleitner said trade between Spain and Morocco is an example in “terms of balance and complementarity.”

He said Morocco is the second biggest trading partner for Spain outside the European Union.

Data from the European Statistics Office show that Moroccan exports to Spain increased by 5.4% during the first 11 months of 2018 compared to a year earlier.

Moroccan imports of Spanish goods recorded an increase of 2.6% annually.

Imports into Morocco from the whole EU increased by 4%.

Hochleitner and El Malki also examined the “various aspects of parliamentary cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries in the run-up to the Moroccan-Spanish parliamentary forum in Rabat.”

The meeting agenda also included talks to “strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Morocco and Spain” and to “promote cultural exchanges and the historical and civilizational heritage that has united the two countries for centuries,” MAP reported.