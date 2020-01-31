Casablanca to Host its First International Gastronomy Festival 

“More than a feast for the taste buds,'' the festival will offer experiences of Morocco’s rich heritage through culinary art.

Rabat – Food lovers and connoisseurs from around the world will gather in Casablanca to taste innovative, edible creations at the city’s debut international gastronomy festival from March 6-8.

Themed “gastronomy as a lever for development in Africa,” the event aims to uplift Morocco and other African nations by promoting tourism, local restaurants, and cultural food practices.

The event will display a variety of cultures’ food practices and gastronomy, the art and science behind good eating. The festival will especially focus on the beliefs and practices surrounding cooking and eating in Africa.

The inaugural event includes professional chefs, both local and international. Unique dishes from a variety of cuisines, offering cultural experiences of food preparation, will take participants through a “journey” and “new discovery” of Africa.

Siham El Faydi, founder of the festival, aims to boost gastronomic tourism in Morocco. “Around the world, gastronomy today is a real lever of tourist attraction,” she said.

“We are banking on the richness of our heritage and the creativity of the chefs and guest professionals, in order to promote this sector, which is still under-exploited in Morocco.”

Organizers will promote local Moroccan ingredients and give restaurants exposure throughout the event to enhance the tourism and gastronomical economy in Casablanca.

The festival will include displays of traditional ingredients available for purchase and chefs cook them into the dishes.

Festival-goers can expect to taste authentic Moroccan dishes such as couscous, tagine dishes, harira (soup), and chebakia (sweet fried pastry), among other local African cuisines.