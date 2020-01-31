Police Arrest 3 Suspects for Human Trafficking in Northern Morocco

Authorities seized a rifle, 184 bullets, and knives during the operation.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in a criminal network active in human trafficking and irregular migration.

Security services arrested the suspects aged between 21 and 37 on Thursday evening in Martil, near the city of Tetouan in northern Morocco, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced.

Police seized several pieces of equipment used in criminal activities, such as a rifle and 184 bullets, knives, and an unspecified amount of money from irregular migration operations.

Morocco had previously issued a national arrest warrant for fraud for one of the three suspects.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to arrest other possible accomplices.

The arrest is part of Morocco’s fight against irregular migration.

According to a DGSN annual report, police arrested 505 organizers of undocumented migration involved in 62 networks in 2019.

Raids resulted in the arrest of 27,317 people attempting to migrate, including 20,141 of foreign nationality. Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents.

The DGSN also seized 3,021 false travel and ID documents in 2019.