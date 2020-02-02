Algerian Pages Mix Up Hospital in Tangier With Wuhan’s New Hospital

Social media pages shared a photo of a hospital in Tangier, claiming that it shows the construction work for a new hospital in Wuhan, China.

Rabat – A photo allegedly showing the construction progress of a new hospital in Wuhan, China, circulated largely on Algerian social media pages in the last days of January.

The photo, showing a nearly-achieved hospital, was presented on Algerian pages as a hospital built in record times to accommodate patients affected by the new coronavirus in China.

The photo, however, is old and shows the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Tangier in northern Morocco, revealed the French press agency AFP on its fact-checking website.

Since January 28, several Algerian Facebook pages shared the photo hundreds of times.

Screenshots from Algerian Facebook pages, taken on February 2, 2020. 1 of 2

“Coronavirus hospital in Wuhan, China: Fourth day of construction,” read the captions.

According to AFP, the Chinese authorities had indeed launched the construction of a hospital intended to accommodate 1,000 patients of the new coronavirus. The Chinese project was launched on January 24 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of images circulated on social networks showing construction workers preparing the ground for the new hospital site. However, the photos shared on Algerian pages have no connection with the Chinese hospital.

Photos of the actual construction site in Wuhan, China. Credit: AFP 1 of 5

Through a reverse image search, AFP found the same image on several web pages, published in May 2019 under the name of “CHU Tangier.”

The original photo was first published on May 10, 2019, by the company SEG Construction. The company is the contractor that the Moroccan government has chosen for Tangier’s hospital project.

The photos show an “aerial view of the ongoing construction works for the 800 beds government hospital CHUT in Tangier, Morocco,” says the company’s comment.

The French news organization also compared the photos with a satellite view of Tangier’s hospital on Google Maps, revealing that the building structure corresponds with the photo.

King Mohammed VI launched construction works on Tangier’s CHU in September 2015. The hospital, covering an area of 23 hectares, remains under construction, according to SEG Construction.

The project launched by the King also includes an oncology hospital and a medical school.

On January 30, the Chinese news agency Xinhua shared new photos of the construction progress of Wuhan’s hospital.

According to the news agency, the hospital is 40% achieved and is set to open on Wednesday, February 5.