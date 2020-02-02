Coronavirus, Moroccans Returning from Wuhan Land Near Casablanca

A plane of Morocco's flag carrier special Royal Air Maroc (RAM) carrying Moroccan nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan landed Sunday.

Rabat – A plane of Morocco’s flag carrier special Royal Air Maroc (RAM) carrying Moroccan nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan landed Sunday at the Benslimane Airport, with 167 passengers on board, including 52 women.

The repatriation operation comes after “high instructions” from King Mohammed VI.

A medical staff composed of doctors, nurses, and military personnel accompanied the nationals returning from Wuhan to the reception sites at Sidi Said hospital in Meknes and at Mohammed V military hospital in Rabat

During the 20 days of quarantine, the returnees will be under close medical observation by dedicated medical teams trained for this purpose.

The procedure is in line with international health standards, with the aim of preventing the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The death toll due to the virus has jumped to more than 300 people, according to the latest reports. A total of 14,380 cases have been confirmed in China, the Chinese government announced today.

In a statement released on Friday, the Moroccan ministry of health said that Morocco has to date registered no case of the disease.

It added that the three suspected cases reported by the National System of Epidemiological Watch and Surveillance have tested negative for the new coronavirus.

The ministry said it will continue to provide information on the latest developments of the situation and on the measures taken by health authorities.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak spread beyond China, where it emerged last month.