Moroccans Repatriated from China Quarantined at Rabat Virology Center

Rabat – The 167 Moroccan, who have been repatriated from China after the breakout of the coronavirus, will be placed in quarantine at the virology center of Rabat’s Mohammed V military hospital.

The Center of virology, infectious and tropical diseases at the Mohammed V Military Hospital in Rabat, will host part of the Moroccans coming from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This Center, inaugurated by King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) on March 7, 2016, will host a part of these Moroccans under close observation and medical supervision for a period of 20 days by dedicated and trained teams.

The Center of Virology at the Mohammed V Military Hospital in Rabat has been equipped with all the necessary medical devices to protect the health condition of Moroccans repatriated from Wuhan and of their families, while ensuring comfort during the observation period.

This Center is also equipped with advanced equipment that enables the unit to fulfill its mission of diagnosis and treatment of viral, bacterial, parasitic, mycotic and infectious diseases, as well as the management of highly contagious diseases requiring containment, in particular tropical and travel diseases.

The Center includes several containment units and provides the means of protection for both the staff and patients which meet international standards.

Built on a surface area of 5,575 m2, the Center of Virology, Infectious and Tropical Diseases also includes a virology laboratory.