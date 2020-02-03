Morocco Recovers Bodies of 2 Sub-Saharan Migrants

Rabat – Morocco’s security services recovered the bodies of two women from sub-Saharan Africa on Sunday, February 2, at the “white beach” near Guelmim, the gateway to Morocco’s Sahara desert, during an operation to abort an irregular migration attempt.

The “white beach” is located 30 kilometers away from the southern city. The security personnel transferred the bodies to the morgue at the regional hospital of Guelmim.

Authorities also arrested 18 other would-be migrants from sub-Saharan countries, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

Royal gendarmerie seized an inflatable boat and bottles of gasoline used for irregular migration.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to curb undocumented migration. Irregular migration attempts by sea continue to claim the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the case.

Morocco has carried out similar operations across the country and beyond. One of the latest operations was on Friday, when members of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) arrested six suspects for organizing irregular migration operations.

The suspects forged documents to make the process of visa applications easy for candidates.

In 2019, anti-irregular migration operations resulted in the arrest of 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality in 2019.

Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents, the 2019 annual report of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Security services also seized 3,021 false travel and ID documents and arrested 505 organizers of undocumented migration involved in 62 criminal networks that traffick people in 2019.