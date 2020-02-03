Morocco Foiled 74,000 Undocumented Migration Attempts in 2019

Security services dismantled 208 human trafficking networks during the same year.

Rabat – Morocco’s security services aborted 73,973irregular migration attempts in 2019 as part of its efforts to combat the global issue.

Security personnel also dismantled 208 human trafficking networks, a source from the Ministry of Interior has said.

The source told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that Morocco made major efforts to dismantle human trafficking and undocumented migration networks.

The sustained efforts enabled services to rescue around 19,554 irregular migrants at sea.

The results reflect the “central role” of Morocco and its “major contribution in terms of regional security,” the source said.

Spain regularly expresses satisfaction with Morocco’s major role in curbing irregular migration attempts, both at the sea and land borders between Morocco and Spain.

El Pais reported earlier that Morocco helped Spain to curb irregular migration by more than half.

“Morocco is cooperating more than ever in recent years,” according to Salvamento Maritimo.

The source from the Moroccan ministry of interior also recalled that Morocco is always ready to collaborate with allies in the international effort to control undocumented migration.

Morocco’s security units have been working together to combat irregular migration throughout the year. Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in its 2019 annual report that anti-irregular migration operations resulted in the arrest of 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality in 2019.

Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents.

Security services also confiscated 3,021 false travel and ID documents and arrested 505 organizers of undocumented migration involved in 62 criminal networks that traffick people in 2019.