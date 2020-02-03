ENGIE Services to Set Up Solar Power Plant at Nexans Maroc

The solar project will cover 22% of Nexans’ annual electricity needs and prevent the emission of more than 700 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Rabat – Nexans Maroc, a leader in aeronautical wiring, signed a contract with ENGIE Services Maroc for the construction of a photovoltaic solar power plant on the roof of its plant in Mohammedia.

The 15-year-contract also involves the design, provision, and maintenance of the photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 2,5 MW.

Covering an area of ​​13,000 square meters, the solar project will meet almost 22% of the plant’s annual electricity needs and halt the emission of more than 700 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The CEO of Nexans Maroc, Karim Bennis, said that the project “is part of Nexans’ strategy to be a player in sustainable development through participating investments to the preservation of the planet.”

“In addition, this self-production strengthens Nexans’ positioning in renewable energy projects both by producing and marketing cables and power stations for wind and solar power plants and by being a consumer of clean energy,” Bennis added.

The project is part of ENGIE’s strategy for the energy transition. ENGIE recently merged its three energy services subsidiaries into a fully integrated entity to offer its customers in Morocco an “As a Service” energy transition offer, and support them in a zero-carbon energy transition.

The “As a Service” offers the reconciliation of value creation and positive impact by providing an integrated, customized, and co-financing solution-based model.

The directorate of general administrative affairs (DAAG) carried out a similar project in October 2019 to set up 890 photovoltaic panels on the roof of its three buildings.

Through the project, the DAAG aims to reduce its electricity consumption by 75% and halt 323 tonnes of yearly CO2 emissions.

Thanks to Morocco’s national energy strategy adopted in 2009, the north African country reduced its reliance on foreign countries for electricity from 98% to 92%.

Morocco has an ambitious goal of reaching 42% of electricity production by the end of 2020 and 52% by 2030.

To achieve its aspirations, Morocco has heavily invested in solar energy through the Noor Ouarzazate solar plant and Noor Midelt I, one of the largest solar complexes in the world, alongside the US’ Solar Star, in California.