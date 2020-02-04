Court Detects Disparities Among Moroccan Political Parties’ Expenses

Three parties have not submitted their accounts to the court.

Rabat – Morocco’s Court of Auditors released its annual report on the expenses Moroccan political parties from 2018.

The report revealed that the parties’ expenses amounted to MAD 116.87 million($12.2 million) in 2018 against 138.43 million ($14.4 million) in 2017.

Seven political parties spent 86.71% of the total amount of expenses.

The expenses are part of the state financial support granted to the parties to cover their management and organization costs for their ordinary national congresses for the 2018 financial year.

The parties should abide by article 42 and 44 of Law 29-11 by submitting their accounts for every financial year. Accounts must be submitted no later than March 31, 2019.

The court specified that the state contributed to the budget of political parties with an envelope of MAD 66.10 million in 2018, against 73.73 million in 2017.

The members of the political parties put in place a budget of MAD 46.40 million as part of contributions to cover expenses.

The parties’ resources totaled MAD 120.84 million against expenses that amounted to MAD 116.87 million.

“The amount of the State subsidy represents a rate of 54.90% of the total amount of resources,” the court’s report finds.

The court also detected disparities in the share of public funds in total party resources

The resources of seven parties represented 89.83% of the total resources.

A graphic on the distribution of resources among the parties shows that the Justice and Development Party’s (PJD) share of resources accounts for 31,65%, while the National Rally of Independents (RNI) accounts for 18,74%.

The resources of the party of Istiqlal (independence) account for 11.78% and the Modernity and Authotency party recorded 13,49 % of resources.

Out of 34 political parties in Morocco, 31 have submitted their accounts to the court. The Moroccan Liberal Party, the Party of the Moroccan Union for Democracy and the Party of the National Union of Popular Forces did not submit their expenses reports to the court.

About 27 parties handed in their accounts within the legal deadlines, including the PJD.

The remaining four parties, however, submitted their accounts later than the deadline.