Moroccans in Rural Area Suffer Increase of Unemployment

Rabat – Unemployment among Moroccans is still on the rise despite vows from the government to ease pressure on youth and curb disparities.

High Commission for Planning (HCP) issued a note sharing statistics on unemployment among Moroccans. The note revealed that Morocco’s economy created around 165,000 job opportunities in 2019.

The most job opportunities were centered in urban areas, while rural areas lost around 85,000 job opportunities.

The agriculture and fisheries sector lost around 146,000 jobs.

The total number of unemployed people in Morocco has reached 1,107,000 people, the HCP note said.

Read Also: World Bank Gives Morocco MAD 700 Million Loan to Counter Unemployment

With the new job opportunities created in urban areas, HCP noted that the unemployment rate fell from 9.5% to 9.2% at the national level. In urban areas, the rate moved from 13.8% to 12.9%.

The statistics do not show the same positive feedback in rural areas. HCP said the unemployment rate increased from 3.6% to 3.7% in rural areas.

The unemployment affects 13.5% of women, 15.7% of graduates, and 24.9% of young people aged between 15 to 24.

The HCP concluded that the labor market was marked by the continuing decline in activity and employment rates in 2019.

Morocco’s working-age population, aged 15 years and over, increased compared to 2018 at a faster rate (1.6%) than the active population.

“The volume of employment increased by 165,000 jobs, the result of an increase of 250,000 in urban areas and a decrease of 85,000 in rural areas, against a net creation of 111, 000 posts a year earlier,” the HCP said.

The statistics show that the Moroccan economy created 34,000 paid jobs between 2018 and 2019, 233,000 in urban areas and 1,000 in rural areas, compared to 173,000 jobs created between 2017 and 2018.

Unpaid employment, made up of 98% of live-in caregivers, recorded a decrease of 69,000 jobs, resulting from the creation of 17,000 in urban areas and a loss of 86,000 in rural areas, where it was 63,000 a year earlier.