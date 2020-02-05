88% of Moroccans Oppose Sex Outside of Marriage

Rabat – A study by L’Economiste and Sunergia research group found that 88% of the Moroccans surveyed are opposed to sex outside of marriage.

Of a sample of 1,000 Moroccans, 79% of respondents personally oppose sex outside of marriage and an additional 9% describe the act as haram, or forbidden by Islamic law.

The results did not vary significantly by region, with 78% of urban respondents opposed to sex outside of marriage compared to 80% of rural respondents.

In Morocco’s northern, eastern, and southern regions, 80% of respondents oppose sex outside of marriage and around 9% consider it haram.

In the center of the country, 77% are opposed and 11% consider sex outside of marriage haram.

The results did not change dramatically among younger demographics, with 80% of respondents aged 18 to 24 expressing their opposition to sex outside of marriage and 10% in favor. Of this demographic, 8% cited the practice as haram.

The survey claims to encompass all social categories and all regions of the kingdom and considered sex, age, living environment, and region in selecting participants. 49% of the survey’s respondents are men and 51% are women.

L’Economiste used the results of this survey to highlight the social damage that can be caused by sexual relationships outside of marriage, which are strictly prohibited by law.

The article points out that 600 to 800 illegal abortions are performed in Morocco every day. Each year, 50,000 children are born out of wedlock and often suffer from the abandonment of their parents.

The daily added that 3,000 people were prosecuted in 2018 for the crime of adultery under articles 491 and 492 of Morocco’s penal code.

Article 490 of Morocco’s penal code prohibits sexual relations outside of marriage and provides for a prison term of between one and two years for adultery.