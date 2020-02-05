Moroccan Diaspora Remittances Reached MAD 64 Billion in 2019

The population of Moroccans residing abroad is estimated at 5 million.

Rabat – Remittances from Moroccans living abroad stood at MAD 64.86 billion ($ 6.7 billion) in 2019 compared to MAD 64.92 billion ($6.73 billion) in 2018, Morocco’s Office of Exchange has revealed.

The office indicated that the lowest rate of remittances from the Moroccan diaspora was in 2015, when it stood at MAD 60 billion ($6.22 billion).

The office recorded the highest rate in 2017 when remittances stood at MAD 65 billion ($6.74 billion).

The diaspora population is estimated at five million Moroccans across the world.

Throughout the year, the Moroccan diaspora sends or brings home remittances, supporting the country’s economy.

Morocco receives tens of thousands of returning expatriates for holidays annually.

Around 2.5 million Moroccans visited the North African country in 2019 from Europe during the summer.

Morocco sets up an annual initiative to receive the Moroccans of the world. The operation is called Marhaba (welcome).The government expressed satisfaction with the 2019 annual Marhaba operation, stating that it was conducted “in good conditions of comfort and safety thanks to the combined efforts of several departments involved.”