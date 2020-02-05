January 2020 Was the Hottest January in History

Global temperatures continue to rise despite the recent efforts from the international community to raise awareness about climate change.

Rabat – January 2020 was the warmest January ever recorded on Earth, breaking the previous record set in 2016, announced the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service on Tuesday, February 4.

After a decade breaking temperature records, with the year 2019 being the second warmest year ever recorded on the planet, 2020 starts on the same trend.

In January, the average temperature of the globe exceeded the average from the 1981-2010 reference period by 0.77 °C. It also exceeded the previous record of January 2016 by 0.03 °C.

Most regions around the world experienced above-average temperatures, notably Europe where temperatures reached 3.1 °C above the referential average of 1981-2010.

Northeastern Europe, Scandinavia, and a part of Russia experienced an average temperature exceeding the 1981-2010 average by more than 6 °C.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the five past years are the warmest years in recorded history, with average temperatures rising between 1.1 and 1.2 °C above the temperature of the pre-industrial era.

The 2010-2019 decade was also the warmest decade in recorded history, with 2019 the second warmest year on record, only 0.04 °C behind 2016.

Morocco and climate change

Morocco experienced some of the serious consequences of climate change in 2019, with a series of floods hitting its southern provinces, resulting in a number of deaths and severe property damage.

However, the Kingdom is also known for being a regional leader in the fight against climate change effects, thanks to its renewable energies vision.

In 2008, Morocco launched the Green Morocco Plan, aiming to reduce the impact of climate change and preserve natural resources. The strategy also seeks to boost the exportation of agricultural products and promote them.

In January 2020, Morocco launched a new water-saving policy, seeking to consolidate and diversify the country’s drinking water supply, to guarantee water security, and to combat the effects of climate change.

The program revolves around several axes including building dams, developing irrigation systems, and raising awareness about the importance of preserving water resources and rationalizing their use.

Morocco is also investing heavily in the renewable energy sector, with a clear objective of becoming a world leader.

The Moroccan government aims to increase national renewable electricity production to 52% by 2030, by developing the production of solar, wind, and hydro energies.