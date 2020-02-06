Morocco Arrests Moroccan, Algerian Nationals for Drug Trafficking

Ecstasy is one of the most common drugs in Morocco. The drug has serious side effects, including aggression, anxiety, and nausea.

Rabat – Judicial police in Oujda, eastern Morocco seized 50,000 tablets of the psychotropic drug Ecstasy on Wednesday.

The operation was in collaboration with the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The police arrested a 49-year old man for possession of drugs, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

One of the common illegal psychotropic pills, Ecstasy has some seriously dangerous side effects, including aggression, anxiety, and nausea.

An overdose of the drug can cause vomiting, high blood pressure, hallucinations, and “bizarre” behavior.

It can also cause sudden death due to heart attack or brain hemorrhage.

The police seized the drugs at the suspect’s house, in addition to MAD 127,150 allegedly obtained from drug trafficking.

In addition to the Moroccan national, police also arrested an Algerian national residing in Morocco for his alleged involvement in the international drug trafficking.

In recent years, Algerian officials, have accused Morocco of “flooding” Algeria with drugs.

Morocco, however, complained of high numbers of psychotropic tablets from Algeria.

In 2017, the DGSN announced that the number of seizures of psychotropic pills from Algeria had “witnessed a very alarming rise of the past years.”

This is not the first time that Morocco has arrested an Algerian national involved in drug trafficking. Last year in November, judicial police in Oujda arrested three Moroccan nationals and an Algerian national for their involvement in an international drug trafficking network.

Police seized 356 kg of cannabis resin and a vehicle that police believe the network used to transport the illicit substance.

The operation was part of Morocco’s efforts to combat drug trafficking across Morocco.

Security operations in 2019 enabled Moroccan police to seize 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe, the DGSN reported.

Last year, police also seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year, the 2019 annual report from the DGSN said.

Police also seized harder drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, and 7,196 kilograms of heroin.