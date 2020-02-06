Morocco, Chile Consider Parliamentary Diplomacy to Boost Bilateralism

The Chilean delegation expressed satisfaction with its recent visit to Laayoune, southern Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco and Chile already enjoy exceptional relations but are looking to further boost bilateralism through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Morocco-Chile friendship group met yesterday in Rabat to discuss the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting bilateral relations.

The Moroccan chairman of the friendship group, Abdelhamid Fatihi, highlighted the excellent relationship between the two countries.

Recalling King Mohammed VI’s visit to the South American country in 2004, Fatihi praised the promising prospects for South-South cooperation in various fields between Morocco and Chile.

Morocco and Chile are linked by civilizational human and historical relations, Fatihi added.

He went on to emphasize the leading role of cooperation between the two countries’ legislative institutions in fostering bilateral partnership and reiterated the importance of the parliamentary friendship group in developing common projects and sharing expertise.

Fatihi also welcomed Santiago’s firm position on the Western Sahara question.

The president of the bilateral parliamentary friendship group at the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, Gonzalo Fuenzalida, commended the quality of relations between the two countries.

Fuenzalida stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in consolidating bilateral relations to serve the common interests of Rabat and Santiago.

He also expressed satisfaction with his visit to Laayoune, southern Morocco, on January 28, as part of a Chilean delegation. Fuenzalida said that this trip affirmed his perception of Morocco’s role in preserving stability and development in the region.

The president of the Chilean Senate, Jaime Quintana, reiterated his country’s support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan while in Laayoune.

“We have been supporting for two years the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco to end the conflict over the Sahara,” Quintana said during the meeting with the governor of the Laayoune province, Abdesslam Bekrat.

Morocco and Chile have long enjoyed warm relations and have cooperated in the economic, cultural, and political realms for several years. As bilateralism continues to flourish, Chile may be the first South American country to inaugurate a diplomatic representation in Western Sahara.