Recent development plans for Morocco’s higher education system are set to boost the country’s place in the global economic rankings.

Rabat – The improvement of the quality of higher education systems in the MENA region is a “necessity” to face the global economy, said Morocco’s Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Delegate, Driss Ouaouicha.

In October 2019, Morocco’s Education Minister Said Amzazi said that education is the “lifeblood of the country’s new development model,” and that for Morocco to develop economically as a nation it is necessary to boost education performance and teaching quality.

Many development plans are in line to improve the qer educaitonuality of Moroccan higher education in 2020 to better prepare the nation for the competitive global economy.

Morocco plans to open 34 higher education institutions in 2020, double the amount opened in 2019. This will give Moroccans living in rural areas access to higher education, and open more programs in technology, education, science, economics, engineering, business, medicine, and other disciplines.

Morocco is also transitioning from the French Licence, Master, Doctorat (LMD) higher education system to the bachelor system, the most widespread higher education system in the world, commencing September 2020. The higher education reform will allow Morocco to open up to international education systems.

The Moroccan government allocated a MAD 91 billion ($9.4 billion) budget for “education, scientific research, and health care” in 2020, a MAD 13 million ($1.3 million) increase from 2019. Up to 20,000 jobs in the health, education, and scientific sectors will be created as a result of the budget increase.

Initiatives like “Tayssir” and “One million schoolbags” are allocating MAD 3.5 billion ($363.3 million) to provide support to students and to prevent them from dropping out.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research will work hard to promote higher quality education in all Moroccan universities, said Ouaouicha.