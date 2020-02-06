Morocco’s Al-Hoceima to Experience Infrastructure Facelift

Since the launch of Al-Hoceima’s urban development program in 2015, the city has undergone a multidimensional metamorphosis.

Rabat – A number of cultural infrastructure projects in the city of Al-Hoceima, northern Morocco, are set to launch soon, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Culture.

The projects are part of Al-Hoceima’s urban development program “Manarat Al Mutawassit” (The Mediterranean’s Lighthouse), launched in October 2015.

One of the most notable projects is a Grand Theater, covering a total area of around 7,000 square meters. Morocco allocated a budget of MAD 75 million (around €7.1 million) for the theater. The construction works are currently 75%-complete.

The theater includes a music conservatory and various cultural facilities. It aims to create a space for young people of the province to develop their talents. The cultural establishment is set to open its doors to the public in 2020.

Another important project is the cultural center of Imzouren. The center includes several rooms for theater practice, libraries, a music conservatory, among other facilities.

Covering a total area of 2,100 square meters and costing MAD 22 million (about €2.1 million), the center will bring together artists of all ages.

The project seeks to provide young people with cultural and artistic spaces to develop their talents. It also aims to promote the city’s reputation on the national and international cultural scene, according to Al-Hoceima’s Regional Director of Culture, Jihane El Khattabi.

Upon completion, the projects will constitute a major achievement in the province of Al-Hoceima and will alleviate the pressure that the city’s “culture house” is currently experiencing. The facility hosts several artistic activities and cultural meetings throughout the year, notes the cultural actor Fouad El Banoudi.

Thanks to the cultural installations, the artists of the province will finally be able to present their theatrical and musical performances outside of the city of Al-Hoceima, opening onto the towns of Targuist, Imzouren, and Bni Bouayach, he added.

Al-Hoceima’s urban development program also includes the renovation of a number of monuments and historic sites in the region, such as the town of Ajdir, the isle of Badis, and the fortresses of Kelaat Arbaa Taourirt, Kasba Snada, and Torres de Alcala.

The restoration works on these archaeological and historical sites, carried out by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Interior, have a budget of MAD 32 million (around €3 million).

The projects are part of Morocco’s efforts to promote national culture and revitalize its material heritage.