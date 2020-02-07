Agadir to Boost Fisheries Sector with New Dock

The projects aim to improve the living and work conditions of fishermen from the Souss-Massa region.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI inaugurated a new fishing dock in the town of Imourane, near Agadir, central Morocco, on Friday, February 7.

The project cost around MAD 24.6 million (around €2.32 million) and will benefit more than 130 fishermen from the coastal town.

With an estimated annual production of 2,500 tonnes and a forecast turnover of around MAD 75 million (about €7.08 million), the project is expected to improve the living and working conditions of fishermen in the region and restructure the sector of artisanal fishing.

The dockyard includes 52 warehouses for fishermen, five warehouses for wholesale fish merchants, a fuel station, and a fish market.

The project also includes repair shops for boats and engines, a refrigeration chamber, an ice factory, and other administrative facilities.

At the inauguration ceremony, King Mohammed granted 52 outboard motors to the Aftas Tamraght cooperative. The initiative aims to modernize the fishing equipment and develop the sector’s revenue.

In addition to the Imourane dockyard, the development project of the region built a similar infrastructure in the town of Gourizim, near Tiznit, with a budget of MAD 19.8 million (around €1.87 million).

The project benefits 80 fishermen from the town, operating 20 artisanal boats. Facilities of the dockyard include warehouses, workshops, a market, a refrigeration chamber, a multipurpose room, and a docking area.

The two newly-launched projects are part of the Souss-Massa region’s efforts to promote the fishing sector. The region is currently developing 24 aquaculture projects, notably the shellfish farming areas of Imi Ouaddar, Imsouane, and Tifnit, along with seaweed farming projects in Sidi Rbat.

The projects are expected to create more than 670 jobs and produce nearly 23,240 tonnes of oysters and 38,660 tonnes of algae annually.

Morocco has allocated about MAD 390 million (around €39.84 million) for the initiative.

The plans are part of the national program for the development of aquaculture and fisheries, aiming to upgrade and modernize Morocco’s fishing sector and improve its competitiveness and performance.

The program, set to be completed by 2030, includes 260 aquaculture projects across Morocco’s coastline. The projects will create more than 3,600 job opportunities upon completion.