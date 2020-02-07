King Mohammed VI to Visit Egypt Later This Month

King Mohammed VI is expected to meet with the Egyptian leader during his official visit.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI is expected to travel to Egypt to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi later this month.

A source told Moroccan news outlet Le360 that Egypt is preparing to welcome King Mohammed VI later this month.

The source revealed that preparations are ongoing both in Cairo and in Rabat to “ensure the best conditions for King Mohammed VI’s [visit].”

Morocco’s official news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) has not yet confirmed the news.

Morocco and Egypt maintain friendly relations characterized by a regular exchange of visits between Egyptian and Moroccan officials.

Morocco and Egypt also share a trade relationship under the Agadir Agreement, which has helped upgrade industrial products in the four signatory countries—Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia—with the aim of exporting to the European market.

The Agadir Agreement came into force in 2007 and strengthened trade between its member states.

The volume of trade between Morocco and Egypt amounted to $681 million in 2019, continuing the steady increase recorded in past years.

Egypt is the primary beneficiary of the trade relationship, reaching $540 million in exports to Morocco in 2019.

Morocco, meanwhile, only capped $141 million in exports to Egypt last year.