Coronavirus Moroccan Community in China Remains Safe

The Moroccan embassy in China issues regular updates, reassuring citizens about the Moroccan community’s safety.

Rabat – The Moroccan embassy in China affirmed on Saturday, February 8, that no cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded among the Moroccan community living in China.

“To date, Friday, February 7, 2020, there is no case of contamination by the [novel] coronavirus within the [Moroccan] community, including among the members of the embassy,” said a statement.

The embassy recommended following the safety instructions issued by the Chinese authorities, particularly those regarding travel and the measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The crisis unit within the embassy, under the direct supervision of Aziz Mekouar, Ambassador of the King, and in close collaboration with the Moroccan and Chinese authorities, is constantly monitoring the development of the situation on the entire territory of the People’s Republic of China,” added the communique.

The four telephone numbers previously-shared remain available to members of the Moroccan community in China who wish to contact the embassy.

The Moroccan embassy in Beijing previously announced that all Moroccan citizens who need assistance can contact the numbers 18701097187, 18701122273, 15652198381, or 18701156920.

The staff of the embassy remain mobilized and will spare no efforts to ensure the well-being and safety of Moroccan citizens in China, assured the Moroccan diplomatic representation.

On Sunday, February 2, a special Royal Air Maroc (RAM) flight carried 167 Moroccans from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to Morocco.

After the repatriation operation, Moroccan authorities transferred the citizens to the Sidi Said hospital in Meknes and the virology center of the Mohammed V military hospital in Rabat.

The repatriated Moroccans remain in quarantine, undergoing medical tests, to ensure their safety from the novel coronavirus.

Since its first appearance in December 2019 in Wuhan, the novel coronavirus, designated as “2019-nCOV,” has spread at exponential rates and reached most continents, including Europe, North America, and Oceania.

The virus has currently claimed the lives of at least 725 people, mostly from China, and spread to nearly 35,000 people all over the world.