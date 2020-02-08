Moroccan Parliament Creates Friendship Group With Polish Senate

Morocco and Poland are looking to identify fields of common interest in order to enhance their bilateral cooperation.

Rabat – A Moroccan parliamentary delegation has created the Polish-Moroccan Parliamentary Friendship Group after a meeting with representatives from the Polish Senate.

The meeting took place on Friday, February 7, in the Polish capital, Warsaw. Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, led the Moroccan delegation.

The Moroccan representatives created the group in collaboration with one of the largest political parties in Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS), and the electoral alliance, the Civic Coalition (KO).

The new group is expected to boost cooperation and consulting between the Moroccan parliament and the Polish senate in order to improve bilateral relations between Morocco and Poland.

On January 22, the President of the Polish senate, Tomasz Grodzki, commended the progress made by Morocco in recent years.

In a meeting with the Moroccan ambassador, Grodzki highlighted the pioneering role that Morocco plays in the stability of North Africa and the Sahel.

The meeting was in preparation for the visit of the Moroccan parliamentary delegation.

The Moroccan diplomat emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, under the instructions of King Mohammed VI and the Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Atmoun also emphasized the importance of increasing exchange between the two countries and improving economic and cultural cooperation.

The diplomat also highlighted the necessity of exchanging visits between Moroccan and Polish institutions in order to identify new fields of cooperation and issues of common interest.

According to the UN Comtrade database, Moroccan exports to the Central European country reached $290.5 million in value, while imports exceeded $446 million.