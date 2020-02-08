France Fines Apple $27.4 million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones

Apple will display a message on its French-language website saying that it "committed the crime of deceptive commercial practice by omission."

Rabat – France’s competition watchdog, the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and the Suppression of Fraud (DGCCRF), has fined Apple $27.4 million for intentionally slowing down older iPhones with an IOS update without notifying users.

Launched in 2017, iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) impacted iPhone SE, iPhone 6, and iPhone 7. The updates limited the iPhones’ maximum performance to prevent them from drawing too much power from aging batteries.

The DGCCRF said that Apple failed to inform users about the issues they would experience after upgrading their iPhones’ versions and also preventing them from downgrading to previous versions. Apple did not inform customers that replacing the battery is the solution to this problem.

Apple also agreed to display a notice on its French-language website for a month

The message says that Apple “committed the crime of deceptive commercial practice by omission.”.

Many saw themselves stuck with deteriorating iPhones and were forced to buy new ones.

Apple’s misconduct drew backlash and several lawsuits, forcing the company to release an apology statement and issue free battery replacements.

In 2018, An Italian watchdog also fined Apple $5.7 million for the same practice and an additional $5.7 million for not informing customers about how to replace batteries.